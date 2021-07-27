Overview of Dr. Tarek Harb, MD

Dr. Tarek Harb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Harb works at Rosecrance Swedish American Collaboration in Rockford, IL with other offices in Roscoe, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Ovarian Cysts and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.