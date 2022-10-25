Overview

Dr. Tarek Hegazi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Hegazi works at Ocean Parkway Family Practice in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.