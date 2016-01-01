Dr. Tarek Kanaa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanaa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Kanaa, MD
Dr. Tarek Kanaa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.
Griffin Memorial Hospital900 E Main St, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 573-6602
Bethany Behavioral Health7600 NW 23rd St, Bethany, OK 73008 Directions (405) 470-6510
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Psychiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kanaa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanaa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanaa. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanaa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanaa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanaa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.