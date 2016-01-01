Overview of Dr. Tarek Kanaa, MD

Dr. Tarek Kanaa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kanaa works at Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman, OK with other offices in Bethany, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.