Overview of Dr. Tarek Kteleh, MD

Dr. Tarek Kteleh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They completed their fellowship with Barnes-Jewish Hospital



Dr. Kteleh works at Medical Consultants PC in Muncie, IN with other offices in Richmond, IN, New Castle, IN and Marion, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.