Dr. Tarek Kudaimi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwest Health- Porter, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kudaimi works at Skin Vein & Cosmetic Surgery Clinic PC in Munster, IN with other offices in Hobart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.