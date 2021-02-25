Overview of Dr. Tarek Mekhail, MD

Dr. Tarek Mekhail, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Mekhail works at AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.