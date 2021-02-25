Dr. Tarek Mekhail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mekhail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Mekhail, MD
Overview of Dr. Tarek Mekhail, MD
Dr. Tarek Mekhail, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Mekhail works at
Dr. Mekhail's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology & Hematology at Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 689, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mekhail?
He very knowledgeable and kind. He treated me for lung cancer and I am completely well after 2 years. All of the office staff and great.
About Dr. Tarek Mekhail, MD
- Thoracic Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1447214911
Education & Certifications
- Cairo University Hospital|Cleveland Clinic Found
- Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mekhail has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mekhail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mekhail using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mekhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mekhail works at
Dr. Mekhail has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mekhail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mekhail speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mekhail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mekhail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mekhail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mekhail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.