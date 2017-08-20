Dr. Tarek Moussa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moussa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Moussa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tarek Moussa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, OH.
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Cardiology400 Matthew St Ste 302, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Adena Health Pavilion4437 State Route 159 Ste G45, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Moussa saved my Mother's life after a mistake by another Dr. in ICU caused life threatening complications. We could not get the answers we needed to resolve the rapid deterioration of my Mother's health. Dr. Moussa took over her case per our request, correctly assessing the issue, developed a successful plan of treatment, and is the reason she turned 83 today. His kindness, respect and expertise are rare and very much appreciated by this family.
Dr. Moussa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moussa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moussa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moussa has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moussa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moussa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moussa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moussa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moussa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.