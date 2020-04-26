Overview of Dr. Tarek Pacha, DO

Dr. Tarek Pacha, DO is an Urology Specialist in Owosso, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Pacha works at Memorial Urology in Owosso, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.