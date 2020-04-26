Dr. Tarek Pacha, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Pacha, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tarek Pacha, DO
Dr. Tarek Pacha, DO is an Urology Specialist in Owosso, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Pacha works at
Dr. Pacha's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Urology818 W King St Ste 202, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 723-1529
-
2
Memorial Urology503 E MAIN ST, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 723-2299Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Novi office. Suite #22525500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 225, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 426-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pacha?
Dr. pasha Is the best urologist I’ve ever had. He was my doctor when he worked at Beaumont. His bedside manner is second to none. He’s on the cutting edge of urology technology. Kudos that memorial healthcare was able to pick up such a high profile doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Pacha????
About Dr. Tarek Pacha, DO
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1093908568
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Metro Urologic Surgery Consortium
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Birmingham Southern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pacha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacha works at
Dr. Pacha has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pacha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pacha speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.