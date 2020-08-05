Overview of Dr. Tarek Persaud, MD

Dr. Tarek Persaud, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Persaud works at Retina Specialists Of North Alabama in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.