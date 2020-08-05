Dr. Tarek Persaud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Persaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Persaud, MD
Overview of Dr. Tarek Persaud, MD
Dr. Tarek Persaud, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Persaud's Office Locations
Retina Specialists of North Alabama, LLC401 Meridian St N Ste 400, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (800) 233-0804
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Persaud was very helpful, knowledgeable, and interested in my condition. I felt at ease immediately with him, he spent time with me and answered all my questions. He was very encouraging to me when I had concerns about my eye. I would highly recommend Dr. Persaud to anyone!
About Dr. Tarek Persaud, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Persaud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Persaud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Persaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Persaud has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Persaud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Persaud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persaud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Persaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Persaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.