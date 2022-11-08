Dr. Tarek Safadi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Safadi, DDS
Overview
Dr. Tarek Safadi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Dentistry.
Locations
Angel Smiles Dental8159 E 109th Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 268-4596Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Safadi is very caring, gentle and the best in dental work with the most caring and professional staff
About Dr. Tarek Safadi, DDS
- Dentistry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1386963635
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Dentistry
- Loyola University Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safadi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safadi accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Safadi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safadi.
