Dr. Tarek Shahbandar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahbandar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Shahbandar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tarek Shahbandar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.
Dr. Shahbandar works at
Locations
-
1
Pain Physicians of Indiana8687 Connecticut St Ste D, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 750-9630
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Pipefitters
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shahbandar?
I Have been going to DR shahbandar for over 2 years , I Have chronic pain and he was treated me with all available options .He truly cares about your issues and treats me like a humans being and not just a pay check. I love my DR he’s the best.
About Dr. Tarek Shahbandar, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922007749
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Resurrection Hlth
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Lawrence University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahbandar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahbandar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahbandar works at
Dr. Shahbandar has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahbandar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shahbandar speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahbandar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahbandar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahbandar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahbandar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.