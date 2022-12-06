Overview of Dr. Tarek Sousou, MD

Dr. Tarek Sousou, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Geneva, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Sousou works at INTERLAKES ONCOLOGY AND HEMATOLOGY in Geneva, NY with other offices in Brockport, NY, Canandaigua, NY, East Syracuse, NY and Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.