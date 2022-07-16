Dr. Taren Cardona, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taren Cardona, DPM
Overview of Dr. Taren Cardona, DPM
Dr. Taren Cardona, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.
Dr. Cardona works at
Dr. Cardona's Office Locations
Clear Lake Foot & Ankle Specialist PA13810 John Audubon Pkwy Ste B, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 488-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Cardona is amazing! I came in for an ingrown nail procedure and she made it mostly painless. Her staff is great and very accommodating with the scheduling. Highly recommend Dr.Cardona.
About Dr. Taren Cardona, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1205193588
Education & Certifications
- West Houston Medical Center
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
- Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardona has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardona accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardona works at
Dr. Cardona has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardona. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.