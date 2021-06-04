Dr. Tareq Khairalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khairalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tareq Khairalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tareq Khairalla, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Mercyone Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health– St. Luke's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Khairalla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Neurosurgical Group-tippett Chapleau Frank Dmytrenko & Giovanin1717 N E St Ste 422, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 437-8600
-
2
Mercyone Siouxland Medical Center801 5th St, Sioux City, IA 51101 Directions (605) 217-5500Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Siouxland Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health– St. Luke's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khairalla?
Excellent doctor who is very knowledgeable. His staff is also courteous and helpful.
About Dr. Tareq Khairalla, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1225252083
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khairalla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khairalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khairalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khairalla works at
Dr. Khairalla has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khairalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khairalla speaks Arabic.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Khairalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khairalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khairalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khairalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.