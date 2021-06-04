Overview

Dr. Tareq Khairalla, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Mercyone Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health– St. Luke's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Khairalla works at The Neurosurgical Group-tippett Chapleau Frank Dmytrenko & Giovanin in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Sioux City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.