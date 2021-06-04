Overview of Dr. Tari Stull, MD

Dr. Tari Stull, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.



Dr. Stull works at Karmanos Cancer Institute in Bay City, MI with other offices in Mt Pleasant, MI, Brighton, MI and Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.