Dr. Tarick Smiley, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (69)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tarick Smiley, MD

Dr. Tarick Smiley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Smiley works at Dr. Smaili 'smiley' Dental Group of California Inc. in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Smiley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Smaili 'smiley' Dental Group of California Inc.
    9025 Wilshire Blvd Ste 411, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 275-1662

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 69 ratings
Patient Ratings (69)
5 Star
(52)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(16)
Oct 05, 2018
Dr.Smileys services was amazing I found out about him through SnapChat and was very impressed with his work I got a breast augmentation and was very satisfied with the outcome. Edith was my surgical consultant, she is very nice, welcoming and responsive with any questions I had. She was with me every step of the way overall I can say I am very happy with Dr.Smiley and his team
Melissa in Los Angeles , CA — Oct 05, 2018
Photo: Dr. Tarick Smiley, MD
About Dr. Tarick Smiley, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124206495
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tarick Smiley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smiley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Smiley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Smiley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Smiley works at Dr. Smaili 'smiley' Dental Group of California Inc. in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Smiley’s profile.

69 patients have reviewed Dr. Smiley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smiley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smiley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smiley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

