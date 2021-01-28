Overview of Dr. Tarik Husain, MD

Dr. Tarik Husain, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Husain works at Mosa Medspa in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Doral, FL and South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

