Dr. Tarik Noureldeen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tarik Noureldeen, MD
Dr. Tarik Noureldeen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from University of Cairo and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Noureldeen's Office Locations
Fredericksburg Nephrology Associates101 Park Hill Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 210-3870
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tarik Noureldeen, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1720280886
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- St John Hospital And Medical Center
- University of Cairo
- Nephrology
Dr. Noureldeen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noureldeen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noureldeen has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noureldeen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
