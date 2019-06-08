Dr. Tarik Wasfie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasfie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarik Wasfie, MD
Overview of Dr. Tarik Wasfie, MD
Dr. Tarik Wasfie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Dr. Wasfie's Office Locations
Tarik Wasfie MD1127 Villa Linde Ct, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 720-2710
Genesys Regional Medical Center1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I first want to thank my God for guiding Dr wasfie hands. He did my hemorrhoid surgery. Absolutely love him! Needed nothing for pain! He's a very compassionate doctor, and love his patients! Thanks Again!!
About Dr. Tarik Wasfie, MD
- General Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wasfie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasfie accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasfie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wasfie speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasfie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasfie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasfie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasfie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.