Dr. Tariq Akbar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tariq Akbar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Indiana Medical Associates LLC7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 201, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-6174
Brooklyn Medical Associates LLC3534 Brooklyn Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46809 Directions (260) 432-2297
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I just met him this week for my first-time appointment. He was very congenial, interested in what I had to say and explained and answered any questions my husband and I had concerning my issue.
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1386692143
- Good Samaritan & Va Hosps-Wright State U
- Wright State U
- Dow Med Coll
Dr. Akbar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akbar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akbar has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akbar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Akbar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akbar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.