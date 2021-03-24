Overview

Dr. Tariq Akbar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Akbar works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.