Dr. Tariq Awan, DO
Overview
Dr. Tariq Awan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Awan works at
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Family Medicine At East Orlando8701 Maitland Summit Blvd Ste 240, Orlando, FL 32810 Directions (407) 987-3062
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and bedside manner. He's very professional, cares about trying to find the cause of pain/injury, patient. I highly recommend him. I've been seeing him on and off for years due to running injuries and he genuinely cares about getting me healthy and back to my love of running.
About Dr. Tariq Awan, DO
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1467403675
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Primary Care Sports Medicine Jacksonville, Fl
- Henry Ford Hospital Detroit, Mi
- Henry Ford Hospital Detroit, Mi
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Awan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Awan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Awan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awan works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Awan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awan.
