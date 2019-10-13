See All Family Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Tariq Awan, DO

Family Medicine
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tariq Awan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Awan works at ADVENTHEALTH MEDICAL GROUP FAMILY MEDICINE AT EAST ORLANDO in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Adventhealth Medical Group Family Medicine At East Orlando
    8701 Maitland Summit Blvd Ste 240, Orlando, FL 32810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 987-3062

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 13, 2019
    Great doctor and bedside manner. He's very professional, cares about trying to find the cause of pain/injury, patient. I highly recommend him. I've been seeing him on and off for years due to running injuries and he genuinely cares about getting me healthy and back to my love of running.
    Running Mom — Oct 13, 2019
    About Dr. Tariq Awan, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467403675
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic Primary Care Sports Medicine Jacksonville, Fl
    • Henry Ford Hospital Detroit, Mi
    • Henry Ford Hospital Detroit, Mi
    • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tariq Awan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Awan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Awan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Awan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Awan works at ADVENTHEALTH MEDICAL GROUP FAMILY MEDICINE AT EAST ORLANDO in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Awan’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Awan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

