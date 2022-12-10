Dr. Tariq Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tariq Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tariq Aziz, MD
Dr. Tariq Aziz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dulles, VA. They completed their fellowship with Penn State Milton S Hershey Medical Center|Penn State Milton S Hershey Medical Center|Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center-Cardiology|Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center-Cardiology
Dr. Aziz's Office Locations
Virginia Heart - Stone Springs24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 425, Dulles, VA 20166 Directions (703) 977-5048
Virginia Heart44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 400, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-5049Wednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I've been seeing Dr Aziz for close to 10 years. During that time I've come to trust and value his advice. I am grateful for the care I receive from Dr Aziz. His staff is also helpful and efficient and I always get service with a smile.
About Dr. Tariq Aziz, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1205047719
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Milton S Hershey Medical Center|Penn State Milton S Hershey Medical Center|Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center-Cardiology|Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center-Cardiology
- Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University Hospital|Internal Med|Internal Med
