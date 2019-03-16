Overview of Dr. Tariq Doorani, MD

Dr. Tariq Doorani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Doorani works at Southwest Neurology & Sleep Medicine LLC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.