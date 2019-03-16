Dr. Tariq Doorani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doorani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tariq Doorani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.
Bluesky Family Medicine2401 W Glendale Ave Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Directions (602) 772-5770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Doorani's knowledge of neurology is vast. He patiently asks and explains all pertinent information about your condition and why he is prescribing medications and apparatus that you need. He has a wonderful sense of humor and always makes you feel at ease. I saw him several years ago for a different condition and sought him out when learned that I needed to see a neurologist for seizures and falling. I would highly recommend him to my dearest friend.
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Urdu
- 1740240027
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Doorani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doorani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doorani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doorani has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doorani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doorani speaks Arabic and Urdu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Doorani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doorani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doorani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doorani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.