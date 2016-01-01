Dr. Tariq Faridi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faridi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tariq Faridi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tariq Faridi, MD
Dr. Tariq Faridi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED.
They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faridi's Office Locations
- 1 3330 Claystone St Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (800) 282-4548
-
2
Claystone Clinical Associates Plc2040 Raybrook St SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-7460
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tariq Faridi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1659343879
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Faridi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faridi.
