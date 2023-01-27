Dr. Tariq Haddadin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddadin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tariq Haddadin, MD
Overview
Dr. Tariq Haddadin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Dr. Haddadin works at
Locations
-
1
Msmg Cardiology - Johnson City310 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 400, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 979-6000
-
2
East Tennessee State University Physicians and Associates329 N State of Franklin Rd # 1, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 979-4100
-
3
John Lawson Surgical Group3 Professional Park Dr Ste 31, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 975-5650
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life. Great intervention Cardiologist.
About Dr. Tariq Haddadin, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1003880295
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall Univ
- University of Jordan
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haddadin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haddadin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haddadin works at
Dr. Haddadin has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haddadin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddadin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddadin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddadin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddadin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.