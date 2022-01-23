See All Psychiatrists in Lakewood Ranch, FL
Dr. Tariq Halim, MD

Psychiatry
4.8 (49)
Map Pin Small Lakewood Ranch, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tariq Halim, MD

Dr. Tariq Halim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They completed their residency with University of South Florida / College of Medicine

Dr. Halim works at Core Revitalizing Center in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Halim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Core Revitalizing Center
    7357 International Pl, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 500-9292
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Tariq Halim, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588856504
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tariq Halim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halim works at Core Revitalizing Center in Lakewood Ranch, FL. View the full address on Dr. Halim’s profile.

    Dr. Halim has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Halim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

