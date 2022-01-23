Overview of Dr. Tariq Halim, MD

Dr. Tariq Halim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They completed their residency with University of South Florida / College of Medicine



Dr. Halim works at Core Revitalizing Center in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

