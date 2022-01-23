Dr. Tariq Halim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tariq Halim, MD
Overview of Dr. Tariq Halim, MD
Dr. Tariq Halim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They completed their residency with University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Dr. Halim works at
Dr. Halim's Office Locations
Core Revitalizing Center7357 International Pl, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Directions (941) 500-9292Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Halim has been my psychiatristfor many years. He helped me thru some of the most difficult times of my life. I can't find words that do him justice. He evaluates me as a whole, not just my emotions & mental health issues. If you find yourself in need of therapy, I believe that you will quickly discover how fortunate a choice that Dr. Halim would be.
About Dr. Tariq Halim, MD
Psychiatry
English
NPI: 1588856504
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of South Florida
Dr. Halim has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
