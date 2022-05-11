Dr. Irfan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tariq Irfan, MD
Overview
Dr. Tariq Irfan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Irfan works at
Locations
Neurology and Sleep Center Pllc1144 KELTON AVE, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 347-0571
Center for Neurological Health2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 204, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 944-3097
Center for Neurological Health410 Celebration Pl Ste 302B, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 303-4113
Gastroenterology Associates of Osceola2900 17th St Ste 3, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 891-2970
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome MD and staff very passionate of what he do takes his time explaining everything and his staff very cordial and helpful
About Dr. Tariq Irfan, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1295762151
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irfan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Irfan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irfan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irfan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irfan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.