Dr. Tariq Irfan, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.8 (11)
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tariq Irfan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.

Dr. Irfan works at Muqeet Siddiqui MD in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL, Celebration, FL and Saint Cloud, FL.

Locations

    Neurology and Sleep Center Pllc
    1144 KELTON AVE, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 347-0571
    Center for Neurological Health
    2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 204, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 944-3097
    Center for Neurological Health
    410 Celebration Pl Ste 302B, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-4113
    Gastroenterology Associates of Osceola
    2900 17th St Ste 3, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 891-2970

Hospital Affiliations
Parkinsonism
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Parkinsonism
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke

Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 11, 2022
    Awesome MD and staff very passionate of what he do takes his time explaining everything and his staff very cordial and helpful
    Edward — May 11, 2022
    About Dr. Tariq Irfan, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
