See All Neurosurgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Tariq Javed, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Tariq Javed, MD

Neurosurgery
3.4 (55)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tariq Javed, MD

Dr. Tariq Javed, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Javed works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Canton, GA and Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa, MD
Dr. Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa, MD
4.2 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Neal, MD
Dr. Matthew Neal, MD
4.8 (90)
View Profile
Dr. Selby Chen, MD
Dr. Selby Chen, MD
5.0 (12)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Javed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    Northside Hospital Forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 484-5316
  3. 3
    Northside Hospital Cherokee
    450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 224-1000
  4. 4
    Southeastern Neurosurgical Specialists - Canton
    470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 375, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 422-0444
  5. 5
    Southeastern Neurosurgical Specialists - Marietta
    631 Campbell Hill St NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 422-0444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Javed?

    Aug 16, 2022
    In 1998 I began to notice I couldn't lift my left leg very high. Didn't think much about it but later I began having severe back pain in my lumbar area. I went to a chiropractor for about 6 months and he told me I was making no progress so told me to go to an orthopaedic doctor. I did this for almost a year. He even performed surgery at L5-S1 to try and relieve the pain. After seeing I was getting worse (by this time I could not lift my left leg at all, fell often, drug my leg and walked with a cain.) he suggested I see a neurologist. This was Feb, 2001. I did this and was diagnosed with a meningioma at C7-T1! No pain at all in that area, just being transferred down low. The neurologist sent me straight over to Dr. Javed's Marietta office. The tumor was crushing my spinal cord, therefore I could not lift my leg and I was beginning to have other issues too. Dr. Javed got me into surgery the next week after telling me I was in the nick of time! What a relief! Walked fine!
    Kathy Dunn — Aug 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tariq Javed, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tariq Javed, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Javed to family and friends

    Dr. Javed's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Javed

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tariq Javed, MD.

    About Dr. Tariq Javed, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871579235
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • IU Health University|University Of Pittsburgh
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Leicester U Hosp|U MD Sch Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Birmingham Accident Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tariq Javed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Javed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Javed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Javed has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Javed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tariq Javed, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.