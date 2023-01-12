Overview

Dr. Tariq Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Khan works at Gastroenterology Associates in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.