Overview of Dr. Tariq Khan, MD

Dr. Tariq Khan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jamestown, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Khan works at Southern Tier Pediatrics in Jamestown, NY with other offices in Randolph, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.