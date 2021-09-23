Dr. Mahmood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tariq Mahmood, MD
Dr. Tariq Mahmood, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Union, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas Hospital
- 1 2333 Morris Ave Ste D4, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 688-8911
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
- University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
I’ve been a patient of dr Mahmood for many years, he’s an excellent doctor and friend, he understands whom ever speak to him. I think most likely that I’ll follow doctor Mahmood to any hospital. Dr. Mahmood is the best of the best
- Rheumatology
- English, Urdu
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Mahmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahmood speaks Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.