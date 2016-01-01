Dr. Nazir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tariq Nazir, MD
Overview of Dr. Tariq Nazir, MD
Dr. Tariq Nazir, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital and Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Nazir's Office Locations
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center1638 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 609-3821
Cape Fear Valley Ent.1565 Purdue Dr Ste 301, Fayetteville, NC 28303 Directions (910) 483-8586
Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center At Health Pavilion North6387 Ramsey St Unit 140, Fayetteville, NC 28311 Directions (910) 615-3840
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tariq Nazir, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1093878159
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazir has seen patients for Anemia, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazir.
