Overview of Dr. Tariq Sabir, MD

Dr. Tariq Sabir, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Sabir works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Coral Springs in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.