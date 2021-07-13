Dr. Tariq Salman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tariq Salman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tariq Salman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Salman works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Center of Tampa13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 104, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 972-5090
Adventhealth Pepin Heart Institute3100 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 972-5090
Adventhealth North Pinellas1395 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Directions (813) 972-5090
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough about Dr. Salman. He is incredibly kind, personable, competent and very communicative. He has been my Dad's cardiologist and it was obvious that he really cared about him. He was so good about letting us know what was going on, what his thoughts and concerns were and making sure that all of our questions and concerns were addressed. When he would visit with Dad in the hospital and someone from the family wasn't there, he would wait while Dad got us on the phone so we could be part of the visit. I hope we don't need him again anytime soon, but I would highly recommend him to anyone who does need a cardiologist.
About Dr. Tariq Salman, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1356509863
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
