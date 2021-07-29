Overview

Dr. Tariq Sheikh, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.



Dr. Sheikh works at Endoscopy Center of West Central Ohio LLC in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.