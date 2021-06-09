Dr. Tariq Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tariq Sheikh, MD
Overview of Dr. Tariq Sheikh, MD
Dr. Tariq Sheikh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chester, VA. They completed their residency with Kings County Hospital Center|University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
Dr. Sheikh's Office Locations
Riversbend1716 E Hundred Rd Ste 101, Chester, VA 23836 Directions (804) 430-6695
Infant Jesus Children's Clinic505 N 6TH AVE, Hopewell, VA 23860 Directions (804) 430-6696
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The best and nicest pediatrician in the whole world. On point every time.
About Dr. Tariq Sheikh, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.