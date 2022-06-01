See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Tariq Zia, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Tariq Zia, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (44)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Tariq Zia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University Hospital and Clinics

Dr. Zia works at Tariq Zia MD in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tariq Zia MD
    455 School St Ste 22, The Woodlands, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-3985

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Cyst
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Cyst

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zia?

    Jun 01, 2022
    He is one of the most caring doctors I have ever visited. He gets upset about your bad results more than you do. I love him.
    Diabetic — Jun 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tariq Zia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tariq Zia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zia to family and friends

    Dr. Zia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tariq Zia, MD.

    About Dr. Tariq Zia, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235209537
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tariq Zia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zia has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Zia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tariq Zia, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.