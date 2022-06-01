Dr. Tariq Zia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tariq Zia, MD
Overview
Dr. Tariq Zia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Zia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tariq Zia MD455 School St Ste 22, The Woodlands, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-3985
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zia?
He is one of the most caring doctors I have ever visited. He gets upset about your bad results more than you do. I love him.
About Dr. Tariq Zia, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1235209537
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zia works at
Dr. Zia has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Zia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.