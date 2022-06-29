Dr. Tarique Perera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarique Perera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tarique Perera, MD
Dr. Tarique Perera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Perera works at
Dr. Perera's Office Locations
1
Contemporary Care84 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 792-0400
2
Contemporary Care, LLC81 Holly Hill Ln Fl 2, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 321-5063
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
If you are looking for an incredible place that will take care of you and your mental health, Contemporary Care is the place. Dr. Perera is wonderful. He is incredibly caring and highly educated and effective when prescribing medications. I appreciate that he not only has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to medication but, as importantly, addresses the whole patient and how to improve other aspects of your life that will assist in improving your mental health. In addition, Melissa (who is in charge of the TMS treatments) is so incredibly lovely and encouraging. Not to mention how wonderful the front desk staff are. No matter who I have dealt with at CC, they have all been beyond kind and helpful. This is how a mental health office should be run.
About Dr. Tarique Perera, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University/New York State Psychiatric Institute
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School
- Psychiatry
Dr. Perera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perera accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perera works at
Dr. Perera has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Perera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perera.
