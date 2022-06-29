See All Psychiatrists in Danbury, CT
Dr. Tarique Perera, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (69)
Map Pin Small Danbury, CT
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tarique Perera, MD

Dr. Tarique Perera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Perera works at Contemporary Care in Danbury, CT with other offices in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Contemporary Care
    84 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 792-0400
  2. 2
    Contemporary Care, LLC
    81 Holly Hill Ln Fl 2, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 321-5063

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Jun 29, 2022
    If you are looking for an incredible place that will take care of you and your mental health, Contemporary Care is the place. Dr. Perera is wonderful. He is incredibly caring and highly educated and effective when prescribing medications. I appreciate that he not only has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to medication but, as importantly, addresses the whole patient and how to improve other aspects of your life that will assist in improving your mental health. In addition, Melissa (who is in charge of the TMS treatments) is so incredibly lovely and encouraging. Not to mention how wonderful the front desk staff are. No matter who I have dealt with at CC, they have all been beyond kind and helpful. This is how a mental health office should be run.
    S.D.W. — Jun 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tarique Perera, MD
    About Dr. Tarique Perera, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730195751
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University/New York State Psychiatric Institute
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tarique Perera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perera has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Perera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

