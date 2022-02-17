Overview

Dr. Tarita Pakrashi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norfolk, VA.



Dr. Pakrashi works at SGF Jones Institute in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.