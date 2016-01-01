Dr. Tarla Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarla Joshi, MD
Overview of Dr. Tarla Joshi, MD
Dr. Tarla Joshi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Joshi works at
Dr. Joshi's Office Locations
South Bay Renal2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 405, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 356-3698
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tarla Joshi, MD
- Nephrology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U Sch Med|SUNY Brooklyn Med Ctr
- Lincoln Hosp-NY Med Coll
- Lincoln Hosp-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
