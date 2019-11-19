Dr. Taro Yokoyama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yokoyama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taro Yokoyama, MD
Overview of Dr. Taro Yokoyama, MD
Dr. Taro Yokoyama, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Okayama University Med School and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Yokoyama's Office Locations
Pacific Cardiothoracic Surgery Group201 S Alvarado St Ste 702, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr Yokoyama, thorough, educated, soft-spoken, knowledgeable. Dr did my husbands lobe-ectomy, they got all the cancer... and he remains cancer free
About Dr. Taro Yokoyama, MD
- General Surgery
- 63 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Spanish
- 1023090784
Education & Certifications
- LA Co-USC Gen Hosp
- Hahnemann Med Coll/Hahnemann Hospital
- McKeesport Hosp
- Okayama University Med School
Dr. Yokoyama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yokoyama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yokoyama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yokoyama speaks Japanese and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yokoyama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yokoyama.
