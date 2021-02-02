Overview of Dr. Tarsem Gupta, MD

Dr. Tarsem Gupta, MD is a Pulmonologist in Stockbridge, GA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at GUPTA TARSEM M.D. in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.