Dr. Tarsy Dondlinger, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tarsy Dondlinger, MD

Dr. Tarsy Dondlinger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.

Dr. Dondlinger works at Piney Point Pediatric Assocs in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dondlinger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Piney Point Pediatric Assocs
    2450 Fondren Rd Ste 310, Houston, TX 77063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 781-7907

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Black Eye
Bladder Infection
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipid Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Tinea Versicolor
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Sep 12, 2016
    Dr. Dondlinger makes you feel completely comfortable and you always leave a well check learning something new and as well as relieved from any concerns you had. She takes her time explaining my baby girl Luna's development. She's also so gentle with her, making sure she keeps her attention on my baby and as well as talking to me. All of the nurses and staff are very kind and welcoming.
    Stephanie Venarske in Houston, TX — Sep 12, 2016
    About Dr. Tarsy Dondlinger, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689675985
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tarsy Dondlinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dondlinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dondlinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dondlinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dondlinger works at Piney Point Pediatric Assocs in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dondlinger’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dondlinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dondlinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dondlinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dondlinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

