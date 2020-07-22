Dr. Tarun Bajaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarun Bajaj, MD
Overview of Dr. Tarun Bajaj, MD
Dr. Tarun Bajaj, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bajaj works at
Dr. Bajaj's Office Locations
-
1
SVMC General, Thoracic & Vascular Surgery236 San Jose St, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 424-7389
Hospital Affiliations
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bajaj?
My girlfriend had a goldtone that shredded her gallbladder. She was in so much pain the urgent care we went to belived she was having a heart attack and or was having a stroke. However Dr. Bajaj's Tremendous skill as surgeon and literal & genuine genius of his bedside manner and surgery during an outbreak/pandemic of covid-19 makes me want to cry of joy that there are people like him who excist. He made her smile! and saved her life! I cannot stress enough how much I appreciate and love this man for saving and CARE for his patient. Many doctors are not half of as of a professional in both bedside manner and skill.and I personally am a ESR for Anthem BCBS. So I will be commending him with highest reviews with as many agencies as I can. And if you are reading this Doctor Bajaj I wanted to thank you for being the best example of your peers I have ever seen and saving my girlfriend life and making her feel comfortable in such uncertain times.
About Dr. Tarun Bajaj, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1306042676
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajaj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajaj accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajaj works at
Dr. Bajaj has seen patients for Ileus, Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bajaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.