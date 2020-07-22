Overview of Dr. Tarun Bajaj, MD

Dr. Tarun Bajaj, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bajaj works at SVMC General, Thoracic & Vascular Surgery in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.