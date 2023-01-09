Dr. Tarun Bhandari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhandari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarun Bhandari, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarun Bhandari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Bhandari works at
Locations
Atlantic Shore Surgical Associates478 Brick Blvd, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 701-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I came into the emergency with a strangulated abdominal hernia. I requested Dr. Bhandari and they called him at home that evening to schedule emergency surgery first thing in the morning. Boom before I knew it I woke up all fixed with minimal pain and up walking that day. Unfortunately, I had more complications. The next morning Dr. Bhandari came to discuss the operation's success, asked how I was feeling then introduced me to another Dr. They explained I needed more blood tests and a biopsy on a lymph node on the backside of my liver to see what type of cancer I may have. Very thankful Dr. Bhandari could recognize I had more going on and to take further action. I'm still alive a year later and may start treatment soon with low doses of chemo. One day at a time. The good news is it's called small B cell Lympnopha that grows slowly. If, anything has to be removed or fixed Dr. B is my go-to surgeon. Thank you Doc
About Dr. Tarun Bhandari, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1194920637
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Med Ctr
- St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhandari accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhandari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhandari has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhandari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhandari speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhandari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhandari.
