Dr. Tarun Jhamb, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jhamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarun Jhamb, DMD
Overview
Dr. Tarun Jhamb, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Medford, MA.
Dr. Jhamb works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental690 Fellsway, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (844) 228-4041
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jhamb?
About Dr. Tarun Jhamb, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
- 1023172079
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jhamb accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jhamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jhamb works at
Dr. Jhamb speaks Arabic.
Dr. Jhamb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jhamb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jhamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jhamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.