Dr. Tarun Kukreja, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarun Kukreja, MD is a Dermatologist in Dyer, IN.
They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 919 Main St Ste 201, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 934-2495
Lorin M. Brown M.d. PC1950 45th St Ste 200, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 912-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He did a great job on my procedure.
About Dr. Tarun Kukreja, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
