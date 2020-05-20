Dr. Tarun Mullick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarun Mullick, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarun Mullick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Mullick works at
Locations
American Colonoscopy and Endoscopy Center2631 Williamsburg Ave Ste 301, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 762-4934
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mullick?
I’ve been going to Dr Mullick for some years now and he had always had excellent bedside manners, professionalism, explains everything and calls to check up on you. At Deloitte where I first was going to him, all the nurses said how good he was. At times had to wait for him but that seems the norm with most doctors.
About Dr. Tarun Mullick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1912906462
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullick has seen patients for Heartburn, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.