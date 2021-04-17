Dr. Tarun Narang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarun Narang, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarun Narang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1000 Blythe Blvd Fl 6, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 372-7974
Metrolina Plastic Surgery10620 Park Rd Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 543-7305
- 3 300 Billingsley Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 372-7974
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been being seen by Dr. Narang for almost 2 years now. I couldn't ask for a better advocate for my health than Dr. Narang. For those of you complaining about having to see his PA, I have had to as well, and that's ok. I understand things come up. Whether he is in the office or not, if his PA is the one who sees me, I trust that she will relay an important information on to him. I am 100% comfortable and confident in Dr. Narang. ??
About Dr. Tarun Narang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1205904448
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narang has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Narang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.