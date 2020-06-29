Dr. Tarun Rustagi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rustagi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarun Rustagi, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarun Rustagi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Dr. Rustagi works at
Locations
-
1
CPMC California Pacific Medical Center1101 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 600-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rustagi?
He's great! He discusses treatment options concisely and quickly, but he does listen to my concerns and answers any questions I might have. On my second and third visits he remembered that I take college courses and asked me how my last semester went and what I'm currently taking. He moves quick and he talks fast, but he sees me as an individual NOT just another esophagus.
About Dr. Tarun Rustagi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1801045513
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota|Yale University, Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Chief Medical Resident - University of Connecticut Medical Center|University Of Connecticut, Health Science Center
- Maulana Azad Medical College & Lok Nayak Hospital, New Delhi, India
- Maulana Azad Medical College, University Of Delhi
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rustagi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rustagi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rustagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rustagi works at
Dr. Rustagi has seen patients for Gallstones, Esophageal Varices and Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rustagi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rustagi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rustagi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rustagi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rustagi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.